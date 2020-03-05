Google Beijing Sleep Pod

Mar 5, 2020 • 7:00 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google Beijing Sleep Pods

We have covered many of the Google rooms and locations where Googlers can sleep but here is a classic sleep pod, I believe from the Google Beijing office - maybe? This is a real classic "sleep pod" you can find through the region. This one was posted on Instagram last year.

Here are some other sleeping areas; yellow submarine sleep area, sleep cot room, matrix pods and nap rooms.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: Google Blanket Making Workshop
 
blog comments powered by Disqus