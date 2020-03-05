Google Beijing Sleep Pod

We have covered many of the Google rooms and locations where Googlers can sleep but here is a classic sleep pod, I believe from the Google Beijing office - maybe? This is a real classic "sleep pod" you can find through the region. This one was posted on Instagram last year.

Here are some other sleeping areas; yellow submarine sleep area, sleep cot room, matrix pods and nap rooms.

