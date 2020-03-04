Vlog #51: Ginny Marvin On Periodic Table of PPC & Natural Language in PPC

Ginny Marvin (@ginnymarvin) is the Editor-in-Chief of Search Engine Land and the other Third Door Media properties and is someone I have worked incredibly closely with for the past several years. As you can tell from watching the interview, I deeply respect Ginny.

Ginny has a long history in the publishing world; from print to internet, from the sales side to the editorial side and now leading teams. She found SEO by accident after watching so many publishing companies go bust in the dot com days. Then she found her way into PPC and loved it. We did the typical SEO vs PPC mocking thing. Then we teamed up against how bad print ads are compared to digital ads.

Anyway, she went from the agency side of things to working in-house for a company doing paid media and overseeing SEO. We briefly talked about agency vs in-house pros and cons.

Then she left all of that and moved over to work at Search Engine Land thanks to Monica Wright. Ginny became the paid search writer covering Google Ads and all PPC stuff at Search Engine Land - I was super happy about that. And now Ginny is the super boss, Editor-in-Chief of it all and is doing an amazing job.

We then talked about her introducing at SMX East the Periodic Tables of PPC.

Natural language is something that is very exciting and interesting for Ginny. She doesn’t get why Google Ads does not use Google BERT. Ginny did say she thinks Google Ads can make changes to help newer advertisers control their budgets better. Google wouldn’t go as far as saying Google Ads is stealing our money, she said it is a long story.

Make sure to follow Search Engine Land and subscribe to the newsletter over here and follow Ginny @ginnymarvin.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel by clicking here so you don't miss the next vlog where I interviews. I do have a nice lineup of interviews scheduled with SEOs and SEMS, many of which you don't want to miss - and I promise to continue to make these vlogs better over time. If you want to be interviewed, please fill out this form with your details.

Forum discussion at YouTube.