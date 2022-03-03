Daily Search Forum Recap: March 3, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Yoast's founder says that IndexNow is not more efficient and does not lead to more search traffic. Google local panels are showing "confirmed by phone call" to tell searchers how recently Google knew the details were accurate. Google said it does not have quotas on how much a site can rank for. Google is testing dropping the estimated number of search results metric. Google is bringing back the Search Central unconference later this month.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Local Panel Showing Confirmed By Phone Call (Duplex Related)

Google is now showing how long ago it confirmed a phone number and hours were accurate for a local business. Google can now write in a business local panel "confirmed by phone call" followed by how long ago it was.

Some of you may be wondering why Yoast or WordPress have not integrated the Microsoft backed IndexNow protocol. Well, Joost de Valk, the founded of Yoast said he has seen zero evidence that IndexNow helps sites gain more traffic or reduces crawling or improves crawl efficiency.

Google Search is testing removing the estimated number of search results figure you typically see under the search bar after you conduct a search query. Google tested this back in 2016 and I guess Google is testing it again.

Google's John Mueller said again that websites do not have some form of quota where they can only rank for a limited number of keywords. He said on Twitter "there's no hard limit for how many pages we show from a site, subdomain or not."

Martin Splitt from Google announced on Twitter that the Google Search Central Virtual Unconference is returning at the end of this month for the 2022 event. Google held an Unconference 2021 and 2020 and I guess has decided to host one again this year.

Here is a photo I found on Instagram from the Google Buenos Aires, Argentina office. This is one of the views, but the office looks amazing. I've embedded more photos from this Instagram post for yo

What World Hearing Day means for this Googler, Google Blog

