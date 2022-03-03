Google Search Central Virtual Unconference Back Returns For 2022

Martin Splitt from Google announced on Twitter that the Google Search Central Virtual Unconference is returning at the end of this month for the 2022 event. Google held an Unconference 2021 and 2020 and I guess has decided to host one again this year.

The unconference is basically a more fluid, less presentation oriented event where the attendees actively participate in the event. This is going to be done virtually, as you would expect, where you login over Google Meet to different session rooms and chat with liked-minded folks.

Martin did not post any links to register or anything like that, all he said was that it is coming "later this month." Here is his tweet about this:

I am *SO* excited that the Search Central Virtual Unconference is making a comeback later *this month*, so stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/ZRntMmbOLC — Martin Splitt (@g33konaut) March 2, 2022

It seems Googlers are returning to the office next month, so I do wonder how soon we are to in person events...

