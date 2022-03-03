Google Tests Removing Estimated Number Of Search Results

Google Search is testing removing the estimated number of search results figure you typically see under the search bar after you conduct a search query. Google tested this back in 2016 and I guess Google is testing it again.

Initially, when I was first told about this test by Punit on Twitter and then Eli Schwartz on Twitter last week, I thought maybe it was a CSS bug. But since then, a few other people noticed it, including Steve Plunket on Twitter and some on Facebook. So I guess this is a test.

Here is a GIF of it:

Here are more screenshots:

Google may removed about results & time in SERP

CC: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/bu1FddVhRe — Punit (@Punit6008) December 31, 2021

Number of results missing on "Site:" queries. Is this a test or a bug? cc:@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/BfuG0rePd3 — Eli Schwartz (@5le) February 24, 2022

I'm guessing these are UI tests, perhaps by cookie. Drop some feedback in the link on the bottom :) — 🐐 John 🐐 (@JohnMu) March 2, 2022

The site command is really not that useful and known to be widely inaccurate - so I am not sure I care if it goes away... I suspect the estimated numbers shown is also super inaccurate...

Forum discussion at Twitter.