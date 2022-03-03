Google Local Panel Showing Confirmed By Phone Call (Duplex Related)

Mar 3, 2022 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google is now showing how long ago it confirmed a phone number and hours were accurate for a local business. Google can now write in a business local panel "confirmed by phone call" followed by how long ago it was.

The example Saijo George spotted was for this local listing named Supple. I was able to replicate it and it showed me that Duplex (likely Duplex) called the company by phone to confirm the hours and details are accurate. It says "confirmed by phone call 8 weeks ago."

Here is the screenshot, click to enlarge to a full size screenshot:

This is probably powered off of Google Duplex calling businesses to verify business details or it might be based on a human at Google calling - who knows. Either way, this little piece of information might provide a bit more trust in that local panel for the searcher.

Here are more screenshots from Saijo:

Here is another format, confirmed by the business:

Also a "confirmed by others":

