Anton Shulke In Kyiv Making Bandages Out Of Bedding

Many of you may know the loved Anton Shulke from the SEM industry. Well, he is based in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, and he decided to stick it out during this invasion. He is sharing a number of photos of his experience and thankfully, so far, he has had power and internet where he lives.

Here is a photo from yesterday where he shows how he is making bandages out of bedding for the local hospital. He said the hospital is requesting this because of all the injuries.

You can follow more of what he shares on Twitter by scrolling through his replies.

Here are more photos of him working or just trying to find normalcy in his life right now:

early today, trying to work in a bomb shelter:) pic.twitter.com/LmJIfqo3cR — Anton Shulke (@anton_shulke) February 25, 2022

I know it looks like it was years ago, but this is today's pic pic.twitter.com/qCFWCAurx3 — Anton Shulke (@anton_shulke) February 27, 2022

Just to cheer you up, guys!

Looks like everyone forgot about Corona!#kyiv pic.twitter.com/NAIi2mY2Ln — Anton Shulke (@anton_shulke) February 28, 2022

Anton and the rest of the SEOs and SEMs and people in Ukraine, we are all praying for you.

