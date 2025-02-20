Daily Search Forum Recap: February 20, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search ranking volatility heated up today after a calming period. Google Lens AI overviews increase and iOS apps gain more Lens (circle to search) features. Google Business Profile posts now support AI-generated backgrounds for your images. Google Ads can now create people and faces with its AI-generated tools. Google said audio versions of your page do not help with SEO. Google top quality store pages can have AI-generated review summaries.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Heating Up Again
    It's been almost two weeks since I last reported on a Google Search ranking update (unconfirmed) and that may be a recent record. But that being said, I am now seeing some signs of another unconfirmed Google update. The tools are starting to spike, and I am seeing some limited chatter within the SEO community.
  • Google Lens AI Overviews Expands & iOS App Search Screen
    Google announced a couple new Google Lens features; (1) they are expanding how AI Overviews show on Google Lens results and (2) Chrome and Google's iOS app now let you search your screen with Google Lens.
  • Google Ads AI Images Can Now Create People & Faces
    Google announced three updates to its image and assets system including its generative AI can now generate people and faces. Google also announced asset audience recommendations and asset testing for feed-only Performance Max campigns.
  • Google Business Profiles Posts Integrates AI-Enhanced Images
    Google Business Profiles now can add backgrounds to the images you upload to your Google Posts, using AI. Victoria Kroll from Google wrote that you can now "can create an engaging AI-generated background for the photos you plan to use in the post."
  • Google: Audio Version Of Page Does Not Benefit Your Google Rankings
    Martin Split from Google said that having an audio version of a page or a blog post, does not impact your Google rankings. He said it is good for your users, but has no SEO impact.
  • Google Top Quality Store Pages Add AI-Generated Review Summaries
    Google is showing AI-generated review summaries on some top quality store pages. So when you click on a specific retailer or merchant's top quality store link, at the top of the reviews you may see an AI-generated summary of those reviews.
  • Google Ships Laptop Sticker
    Here is a cute Google sticker that says Google Ships with a boat/ship. I am sure there is more meaning around it but you tell me what you see. This was shared by Paige Bailey who works on the Google Deep Mind team.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

