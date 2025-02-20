Daily Search Forum Recap: February 20, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search ranking volatility heated up today after a calming period. Google Lens AI overviews increase and iOS apps gain more Lens (circle to search) features. Google Business Profile posts now support AI-generated backgrounds for your images. Google Ads can now create people and faces with its AI-generated tools. Google said audio versions of your page do not help with SEO. Google top quality store pages can have AI-generated review summaries.

Custom Overview Report in GA4, KRM Digital Marketing

Critical Microsoft Bing Vulnerability Let Attackers Execute Code Remotely, Cyber Security News

