Daily Search Forum Recap: February 14, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says not al that think they were hit by the helpful content update actually have unhelpful content. Google Maps released its spam fighting metrics showing it removed 45% more reviews this year than last. Google Ads is rolling out the spacing feature to MCC accounts. Google has no plans to release a mobile app for Search Console. Google Ads has a new partner performance guide. Google Business Profiles makes it easier to disable online ordering providers. There was a bug this morning where Google Search stopped showing the local pack in its search results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Not All Sites That Think They Were Hit By Helpful Content Issues Actually Were
    Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, wrote on X, "Another thing to keep in mind is that some of the sites I've looked into, where someone thinks they have a helpful content issue -- they're fine." Meaning, those sites may have seen competitors see a lift and jump up ahead of them but their traffic is down because of the competition ranking better, not because of any unhelpful content issues.
  • Google Maps Blocked 45% More Fake Reviews In 2023 With New Algorithm
    Google has released its new Google Maps and local spam fighting numbers for the 2023 year, citing a big lift in reviews and other local fraud that was blocked. Google credited a new machine learning algorithm and its spam-fighting team for the improvements.
  • Bug: Google Local Pack Not Showing In Search Results
    There seems to be a bug right now with Google Search not showing the local pack results right now. I suspect it will be fixed really soon. Searches that trigger local packs that show business profiles in the search results are not triggering the local pack in Google Search.
  • Google Search Console Has No Immediate Plans For A Mobile App
    It seems Google has no plans to build a mobile app for Search Console in the near future. John Mueller of Google was asked about the possibility and he responded on LinkedIn, "I don't see this happening again anytime soon."
  • Google Ads Testing Spacing Now Coming To MCC Accounts
    Google Ads is beta testing a new feature, a new button, in the Google Ads console named "Spacing." This is a feature that is available for individual advertiser accounts and not rolling out as a beta to MCC accounts.
  • Google Partners Performance Guide - Email Series
    The Google Ads team is sending out a new email series that promises "customized" steps you can take to "optimize your clients' Google Ads campaigns." Google says these emails will provide recommendations, save you time and provide direct links to take action.
  • Google Business Profiles Disabling Third-Party Ordering Providers
    Google has updated the Google Business Profiles requirements for ordering or delivery providers to require them to add instructions on how to remove that service from a Google local listing.
  • Google NYC UX Conference Room
    Here is another photo from the Google Pier 57 NYC office of a conference room with UX written in Google colors on the wall. Maybe this is for the CoreUX thing we covered the other day?

