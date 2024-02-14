Daily Search Forum Recap: February 14, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says not al that think they were hit by the helpful content update actually have unhelpful content. Google Maps released its spam fighting metrics showing it removed 45% more reviews this year than last. Google Ads is rolling out the spacing feature to MCC accounts. Google has no plans to release a mobile app for Search Console. Google Ads has a new partner performance guide. Google Business Profiles makes it easier to disable online ordering providers. There was a bug this morning where Google Search stopped showing the local pack in its search results.

