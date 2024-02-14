Google Ads Testing Spacing Now Coming To MCC Accounts

Feb 14, 2024
Google Ads

Google Floating Boxes Ads

Google Ads is beta testing a new feature, a new button, in the Google Ads console named "Spacing." This is a feature that is available for individual advertiser accounts and not rolling out as a beta to MCC accounts.

It adjusts the spacing in the console's interface to give you more space.

Govind Singh posted a screenshot of this new button in the Google Ads console on X and said, "Just noticed this "Spacing" option in new MCC account. which is really nice feature to get more space for data."

Here is a screenshot from him:

Google Ads Spacing

Here is another that shows its functionality:

Google Ads Spacing Open

Ginny Marvin explained, "It adjusts the display spacing in the UI. It’s in the new UI design that’s fully rolled out to individual accounts and is in beta for MCC users."

The help documentation says:

The menus take up space. We understand you need ample screen real estate to take in and act on your data, and the navigation takes up some of that space. This is in part due to the increased font size and spacing around navigation items, which we need to ensure accessibility for all our advertisers. But we’re investigating other solutions, like increasing the responsiveness of the menus on smaller screens, and giving you more direct control over spacing, like you have in Gmail. If you need more space now, you can click the hamburger icon () to collapse the menu.

To be clear, this has been live for individual accounts for a few months already.

Forum discussion at X.

 

