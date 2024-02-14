Google has updated the Google Business Profiles requirements for ordering or delivery providers to require them to add instructions on how to remove that service from a Google local listing.

Claudia Tomina posted on X saying, "Google now requires third-party integrations to provide a "remove provider link" for easy removal from your Google Business Profile." She said it is now "time to clean up Food Ordering options."

The request to have this provider removed is not new but what is new the link to the third party integrations. "The link now goes to your providers landing page with instructions on how to disable the integration. Some providers have forms other tell the merchant to contact their support desk," Claudia said.

Here are some screenshots...

First you click on the third link on this section:

Then you will see something like this:

Google also has some documentation on this over here.

Forum discussion at X.