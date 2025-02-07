Google Ads has a new feature in the keyword planner tool that will auto-organize new keywords into ad groups for you. This feature will take your new keywords and auto-organize them into keyword ideas in ad groups.

This was spotted by Selina Naomi Patel who posted about this on LinkedIn - she shared this screenshot:

Selina wrote, "#GoogleAds feature (or at least it's new for me). You can let Google automatically organise your new keywords into ad-groups in the keyword planner section. I didn't click 'allow' to this feature when clicking on it, so I can't give any feedback, but I thought I'd share it."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.