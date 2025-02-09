Google is no longer showing the price of Bitcoin when you search for it in Google Search. Google's VP, Engineering for Search, Rajan Patel, said this is "Not intended" and he will investigate the issue.

If you search for [bitcoin usd] or variations of this search, you won't get the price chat for Bitcoin, like you would for other stocks and funds.

Here is a screenshot of what I see:

Here is what you should see (credit to this old X post):

Rajan Patel from Google posted on X after I asked him what is going on, "Hmm, let me figure out what's going on. Not intended."

Here is the context of this post:

Has #Google stopped displaying the #Bitcoin price chart when searching for terms related to its price? Is this a bug or something related to regulatory requirements? @rustybrick — Tamir oron (@Tamiroron) February 9, 2025

Hmm, let me figure out what's going on. Not intended. — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) February 9, 2025

So rest assured, the Bitcoin feature in Google Search should be coming back shortly.

Update at 7:45pm ET: Google fixed the issue: