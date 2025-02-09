Google Search Bitcoin Charts Gone - It's A Bug (Now Fixed)

Feb 9, 2025 - 11:45 am
Filed Under Google

Google Bitcoin

Google is no longer showing the price of Bitcoin when you search for it in Google Search. Google's VP, Engineering for Search, Rajan Patel, said this is "Not intended" and he will investigate the issue.

If you search for [bitcoin usd] or variations of this search, you won't get the price chat for Bitcoin, like you would for other stocks and funds.

Here is a screenshot of what I see:

Bitcoin Google Chart Missing

Here is what you should see (credit to this old X post):

Bitcoin Google Chart

Rajan Patel from Google posted on X after I asked him what is going on, "Hmm, let me figure out what's going on. Not intended."

Here is the context of this post:

So rest assured, the Bitcoin feature in Google Search should be coming back shortly.

Forum discussion at X.

Update at 7:45pm ET: Google fixed the issue:

Google Bitcoin Chart

 

