Daily Search Forum Recap: February 3, 2020

Feb 3, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update Signals In Early February 2020
    I am seeing renewed signs from mid-last week of yet another Google search ranking algorithm update from over the weekend. There is significant chatter from over the weekend with many of the tools spiking over the past couple of days.
  • Complaints Of Indexing Issues Via Google Search Console
    Over the weekend there has been numerous complaints about using Google Search Console to get content indexed faster - in short, SEOs are saying it doesn't work. I guess this is through the "request indexing" feature in Google Search Console. To be clear, Google has not confirmed the issue, in fact, John Mueller implied nothing is wrong.
  • Vlog #42: Jennifer Van Iderstyne On Better Content & Multimedia For SEO
    When I was scheming to give Lisa Barone a hard time before our interview, Lisa recommended I sit down with Jennifer Van Iderstyne (@vanetcetera) to discuss SEO with her...
  • Google Analytics Conversion Data Now Exporting To Google Ads By Default
    If you have conversion data for your web site or app in your Google Analytics profiles and you are running Google Ads, Google by default will export the data from Google Analytics and bring it into Google Ads. Google announced this in Google Ads and on Twitter.
  • Google: Most Sites Do Not Have Toxic Links
    Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "Most sites don't have "toxic" links, or at least, created them on their own." He then added his line that there are "more important things to focus on, by our engineers, and definitely by site owners."
  • Google My Business Local Listings Showing Massive Photos
    Mordy Oberstein posted on Twitter a GIF of a Google local panel for a business showing a new interface for displaying photos of the business. The photos are really large and show in a grid-like format. This is not the normal interface, so it seems Google is testing this.
  • Google Kendall Square Ground Breaking
    Here is a photo from the Boston area where Google did a ground breaking on a new building they will be putting up in Kendall Square - the tech epicenter of Boston. I have embedded the photos below, w

