Google Analytics Conversion Data That Is Exported Will Be Enabled For Bidding In Google Ads By Default

Update: I misunderstood this announcement, the headline is/was wrong and the story is wrong. What is new is that conversions already exported (as initiated by the advertiser) will by default be enabled for bidding.

If you have conversion data for your web site or app in your Google Analytics profiles and you are running Google Ads, Google by default will export the data from Google Analytics and bring it into Google Ads. Google announced this in Google Ads and on Twitter.

The notice reads "update your conversion actions to use in bidding." "Web conversions you import from Google Analytics App + Web (excluding remarketing conversions) will automatically be used in bidding. To turn on bidding for your current conversion actions, go to your conversion table."

Here is how to do it:

As a follow-up to the launch of web-conversion export from App + Web properties, conversions exported to Google Ads (except for remarketing conversions) will by default be enabled for bidding moving forward. Conversions previously exported will be editable in Google Ads so Advertisers can manually enable them for bidding.

A notice will appear in your Google Ads account:

Use the following column in your Google Ads account to enable bidding:

