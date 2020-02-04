Astronauts Visit Google Chicago

Here is a photo of someone who looks like that myth buster guy dressed up in a NASA space suit. In fact, supposedly Google hosted an event in the Chicago office where astronauts attended.

The event is called ORD Camp where smart people come together to share new ideas.

Anyway, this photo, along with others, was shared on Instagram.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.