Google: Most Sites Do Not Have Toxic Links

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "Most sites don't have "toxic" links, or at least, created them on their own." He then added his line that there are "more important things to focus on."

This was based on a request from a webmaster that Google search label which links are toxic within the Google Search Console link report. John said "IMO there are more important things to focus on, by our engineers, and definitely by site owners."

There are third-party tools that try to do this. I highly doubt Google would ever provide such a filter for webmasters.

