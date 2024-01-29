Daily Search Forum Recap: January 29, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

When will Google push out the next confirmed Google ranking update? Google Business Profiles restaurant menu highlights feature is out. A report says custom services in Google Business Profiles helps with rankings. Google Ads moved reporting to a new location. Microsoft's Copilot app for iOS finally supports Copilot Pro. Google put the "Add notes" feature in the URL bar and in the SGE while browsing.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Storm Coming: Next Confirmed Google Search Ranking Algorithm Coming Soon?
    It has been almost 12 weeks since the last confirmed Google search ranking algorithm was released. That was the November 2023 reviews update. Before that was the November 2023 core update. Since then, we have had plenty of unconfirmed updates (or ranking bugs), but none have been confirmed.
  • Google Business Profile Restaurants Menu Highlights - Make Corrections
    Google seems to have launched a new feature for some restaurants to make corrections and updates to the feedback customers leave about their menus and dishes. This feature is called Menu Highlights and you can select an item and submit feedback to Google to let them know if the dish is no longer served or if the name of the dish is not accurate.
  • Report: Custom Google Business Profile Services Impact Rankings Too
    A new report says that custom Google Business Profile services also impact rankings, maybe to a lesser degree than normal services. This report was from the folks at Sterling Sky who shared some limited data on the topic.
  • Google Ads Reports Moving To New Location
    Google seems to be testing moving the reports around in the Google Ads advertiser console. There is a bit of a debate amongst advertisers if this is a good change or not.
  • Microsoft Copilot App Gains Support For Copilot Pro
    A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft introduced Copilot Pro, the paid premium version of Copilot, formerly known as Bing Chat. And on Friday, Microsoft finally added support for Copilot Pro to the iOS app (with Android coming really soon).
  • Google Puts "Add Note" In URL Bar & SGE While Browsing
    Google has added the "add note" search labs notes feature to the URL bar and in SGE while browsing. This makes it way more visible to add a note to a document than before, by placing the add note button directly on the web page you are reading, and not just in the search result snippets.
  • Doogler (Google Dog) Locker Room
    Here is a locker room at the Google New York City office for Dooglers, Google dogs. At least I think they are for Dooglers and not Googlers. I mean, there is a dog sitting next to it, so that must be enough evidence that these lockers are for dogs and not people? :)

