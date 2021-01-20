Daily Search Forum Recap: January 20, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Continues Injecting Links Into Featured Snippets

Last November, I reported that Google was testing showing links in a featured snippet that links not to the featured snippet site but to a third-party web site. Well, Google has continued that test and here is another example.

Last November, I reported that Google was testing showing links in a featured snippet that links not to the featured snippet site but to a third-party web site. Well, Google has continued that test and here is another example. Google Expandable Knowledge Panels More Visible

Google seems to be expanding showing its expandable knowledge panels user interface. What is meant by expandable knowledge panel is that the right hand side knowledge panel you see in the search results sometimes can show expandable and collapsable menus to show more segments of information.

Google seems to be expanding showing its expandable knowledge panels user interface. What is meant by expandable knowledge panel is that the right hand side knowledge panel you see in the search results sometimes can show expandable and collapsable menus to show more segments of information. Google Search Custom Date Range Is Now Fixed

If you go to Google.com and do a search and then try to restrict your search by custom date, you were out of luck over the past few days. The calendar dialog box would not let you click or select any dates. This has been a bug for the past few days and Google has just resolved it.

If you go to Google.com and do a search and then try to restrict your search by custom date, you were out of luck over the past few days. The calendar dialog box would not let you click or select any dates. This has been a bug for the past few days and Google has just resolved it. Google Search Indexing Tiers

In addition to the language indexing diversity, Gary Illyes from Google said in the Search Off the Record podcast that Google uses different indexing tiers. He said the search company "might use different kinds of storages to build the index." Some of the index goes on cheaper storage and some go on more expensive storage to be served and accessed faster.

In addition to the language indexing diversity, Gary Illyes from Google said in the Search Off the Record podcast that Google uses different indexing tiers. He said the search company "might use different kinds of storages to build the index." Some of the index goes on cheaper storage and some go on more expensive storage to be served and accessed faster. Google Diversity With Indexing Languages For Search

Gary Illyes from Google said in the Search Off the Record podcast that the search company makes efforts to ensure it indexes a diverse set of languages. Gary said that Google is "paying quite a bit of attention into ensuring that every language has the same potential indexing-wise."

Gary Illyes from Google said in the Search Off the Record podcast that the search company makes efforts to ensure it indexes a diverse set of languages. Gary said that Google is "paying quite a bit of attention into ensuring that every language has the same potential indexing-wise." New Googlers Getting Noogler Hats 8 Months In

Here is a new Googler, a Noogler, who said he just received his Noogler propeller hat. It seems he started working at Google 8 months ago, back in June. He works in the Zurich office, so maybe it take

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Four steps to get started with the next generation of Google Analytics, Google

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

The 9 Best Sales Forecast Templates for Growing Your Local Business, WordStream

Mobile & Voice

Google Assistant and Alexa Were Invisible and Everywhere at CES 2021, Voicebot

SEO

PPC

Other Search