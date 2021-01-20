New Googlers Getting Noogler Hats 8 Months In

Here is a new Googler, a Noogler, who said he just received his Noogler propeller hat. It seems he started working at Google 8 months ago, back in June. He works in the Zurich office, so maybe it takes Google longer to mail the hats overseas?

Anyway, even 8 months into the job, he seems happy to get the Noogler hat. He posted about it on Instagram saying "Finally ... my Noogler hat has arrived from California 😂😂! 🇺🇸 #google #lifeatgoogle #zurich #🇨🇭"

Some Nooglers in the US seemed to get their hats 6 months in.

