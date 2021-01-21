Unauthorized Access To A Googler Only Coffee Machine

Here is a photo from a few years back of a non-Googler, a non-Google employee, using a coffee machine that is only authorized for Googlers to use. It says "Googlers Only - please don't touch."

But no, this guy felt having a nice hot cup of coffee was worth the consequences. :) He posted this on Instagram and wrote "It’s easier to ask for forgiveness than it is to ask for permission."

