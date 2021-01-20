Google Search Custom Date Range Is Now Fixed

Jan 20, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
If you go to Google.com and do a search and then try to restrict your search by custom date, you were out of luck over the past few days. The calendar dialog box would not let you click or select any dates. This has been a bug for the past few days and Google has just resolved it.

So when you try to bring up this feature, it simply did not let you select anything:

There are tons of complaints in the Google Web Search Help forums about this. There was no estimated time for a fix given but as of this morning, it is fixed.

One contributor in the forum who is labeled a "diamond product expert" said "I can reproduce this issue, and have referred it to the Google Search team for investigation."

Google also acknowledged it yesterday on Twitter:

As of this morning, January 20th, the issue is now resolved.

Forum discussion at Google Web Search Help.

