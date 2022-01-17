Daily Search Forum Recap: January 17, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
There may be a Google search algorithm update running now and over the weekend, it is unconfirmed of course. Google's John Mueller spoke more about the product reviews update, we summarized those points. Google asked hosting companies not to serve 500 status codes for robot detection interstitials. Google has these location packs that show things to do, airports and transit stops. Google Ads said target CPA is not going away in 2022 and more.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Update January 14th & 15th (Unconfirmed)
Friday and Saturday, January 14th and 15th there may have been another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update. This comes a few days after the unconfirmed January 11th update. There is some chatter but this time, the Google tracking tools are showing much higher volatility.
- Google Product Reviews Update Will Expand, May Use Machine Learning & Can Be Incorporated In Core Updates
Google's John Mueller was asked a series of questions around the product reviews update on last Friday's video hangout. In short, it will expand to other languages and countries, it probably does use machine learning and eventually it might be incorporated into the larger core updates.
- Google: Hosting Companies Should Serve 500 Status Code On Robot Detection Interstitial
Google's John Mueller posted one of those PSA tweets this morning asking hosting companies that trigger robot detection interstitials to not use a 200 status code. John also said not to place a noindex on that page. If you do these things the pages served with these can be dropped out of the Google index and search results.
- Google: Target CPA In Google Ads Not Going Away In 2022
Google's Ginny Marvin via the AdsLiaison account on Twitter confirmed that target CPA, tCPA, is not being cancelled in 2022. She wrote "we have no plans to sunset tCPA in 2022" after there were some speculation that it might be turned off in 2022.
- Google Location Search Pack With Things To Do, Airports & Transit Stops
Google is testing a new layout for location packs that show things to do, airports and transit stops based on the location you are looking at. This is Google mobile search feature that Brian Freiesleben spotted and posted on Twitter.
- Vlog #155: Riley Hope On Women In SEO & Automotive Search
In part one Riley Hope and I spoke about her SEO career, how she did her thesis on ethics in SEO and we spoke about the automotive SEO space. In part two we talk about women in SEO and more on the automotive space and search results...
- Surprise Birthday Party At The Google New York City Office
Back before COVID had most Google employees working at home, we would see tons photos of birthday parties and cakes for the employees. But now it is more rare with few Googlers working at the office.
