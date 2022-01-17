Google: Target CPA In Google Ads Not Going Away In 2022

Jan 17, 2022
Google's Ginny Marvin via the AdsLiaison account on Twitter confirmed that target CPA, tCPA, is not being cancelled in 2022. She wrote "we have no plans to sunset tCPA in 2022" after there were some speculation that it might be turned off in 2022.

Ginny did add "As announced last year, we did make some changes to how Smart Bidding strategies are organized and advertisers can continue to access tCPA functionality by using maximize conversions with an optional target CPA." Here is that news about the changes Google made to tCPA last year.

Target CPA bidding is a Smart Bidding strategy that sets bids for you to get as many conversions (customer actions) as possible. When you create the Target CPA (target cost-per-action) bid strategy, you set an average cost you'd like to pay for each conversion. When a customer does a Google search that fits your product or service, Google Ads uses your Target CPA to set a bid based on the auction's likelihood to convert.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

