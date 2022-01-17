Google: Target CPA In Google Ads Not Going Away In 2022

Google's Ginny Marvin via the AdsLiaison account on Twitter confirmed that target CPA, tCPA, is not being cancelled in 2022. She wrote "we have no plans to sunset tCPA in 2022" after there were some speculation that it might be turned off in 2022.

Ginny did add "As announced last year, we did make some changes to how Smart Bidding strategies are organized and advertisers can continue to access tCPA functionality by using maximize conversions with an optional target CPA." Here is that news about the changes Google made to tCPA last year.

We have no plans to sunset tCPA in 2022. As announced last year, we did make some changes to how Smart Bidding strategies are organized and advertisers can continue to access tCPA functionality by using maximize conversions with an optional target CPA: https://t.co/G1lLB9Lv7U. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) January 13, 2022

Target CPA bidding is a Smart Bidding strategy that sets bids for you to get as many conversions (customer actions) as possible. When you create the Target CPA (target cost-per-action) bid strategy, you set an average cost you'd like to pay for each conversion. When a customer does a Google search that fits your product or service, Google Ads uses your Target CPA to set a bid based on the auction's likelihood to convert.

I blame Greg of the year for the confusion around this - :)

Unfortunately, she interpreted that talk 100% correctly.



🪦 tCPA is going away 🪦



"...it (tCPA) is something that we'd like to leave behind in 2021, because we believe that every conversion should get a value..."



Direct link to talk:https://t.co/hX0H4hf1uF #ppcchat https://t.co/1c1FXrrd6Y — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) January 13, 2022

We are seeing more advertisers moving to value-based bidding solutions when they have conversion value data. When accounts have conversion value data, you’re likely to get recommendations to try these bidding solutions.

Hope that helps! — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) January 14, 2022

