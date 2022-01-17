Vlog #155: Riley Hope On Women In SEO & Automotive Search

In part one Riley Hope and I spoke about her SEO career, how she did her thesis on ethics in SEO and we spoke about the automotive SEO space. In part two we talk about women in SEO and more on the automotive space and search results.

Women In SEO:

We spoke about how Melissa Fach, who has been in the SEO community for a long time, is now in the auto SEO space. But I reminisced about the old days of the SEO space, with SEO leaders who were female, like Jill Whalen, Christine Churchill, Heather Lloyd Martin, and many others.

More On Riley:

We then moved into more about Riley’s history, talking about being a Floridian versus a New Yorker. We spoke about how her husband is in the US Air Force, working on top secret and classified stuff that we can’t talk about. She is a military wife and she describes what it is like to live like that, huge credit to her and her family. But yes, they need to have perfect eye sight to be in the Air Force but not to do SEO.

Automotive Search Results:

We then jump back into automotive SEO and search and I bring up the controversy over the new features Google Search launched around auto retail search, by the way, Google said they license this data.

She does enjoy doing SEO in the automotive space because she doesn’t have to deal with everything for the client. She can focus on the SEO and doesn’t haver to worry about hosting, DNS, development and so forth. But she does miss working with small businesses, it was a bit more rewarding because there is more of a direct impact on what they do.

You can learn more about Riley Hope at RileyHope.com or follow Riley on Twitter @reillyhope13.

