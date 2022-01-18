Empty Google Cafe

Two years into COVID the Google offices are still pretty empty, here is a recent photo from the main Google headquarters, the GooglePlex, from one of the cafes. It is pretty empty, you can see more photos in the Instagram embed below.

Some Googlers do go to the office here and there but there are essential workers there daily, including the cafe staff.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.