Surprise Birthday Party At The Google New York City Office

Back before COVID had most Google employees working at home, we would see tons photos of birthday parties and cakes for the employees. But now it is more rare with few Googlers working at the office. So when I spotted this one on Instagram a month ago, it caught my eye.

I am not sure if these are Googlers, employees, contractors or just work for another company inside the Google NYC office, but it is from the office building.

Here is a video they posted of the birthday surprise also:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.