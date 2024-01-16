Daily Search Forum Recap: January 16, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
There is this influx of 404 errors in Google Search Console because of some /1000 URL spam that is impacting everyone, Google says don't worry about it. Microsoft launched Copilot Pro for $20 per month, but Bing is unchanged. Google Ads is testing campaign level headlines and descriptions. Google is testing five, instead of four, products across in the product grid. Did you see the timeline feature in the Google knowledge panel? You can search Bing and Google at the same time in Microsoft Edge.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Console 404 Error Report For /1000 URLs Spike
I am seeing an unusual number of complaints around the reported 404 errors within Google Search Console reporting. This is specific to your URLs having /1000 appended to the end of the URL.
-
Bing Unchanged Despite Copilot Pro Paid Release
Microsoft released Copilot Pro, a premium paid version of its Copilot service, formerly known as Bing Chat. But that doesn't mean Bing Search or Bing Chat is getting worse, Bing will stay the same, said Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft.
-
Google Ads Gains New Campaign Level Headlines & Descriptions Options
Google Ads is either beta testing or slowly releasing a feature to let you add three campaign-level headlines and two campaign-level descriptions. You can also schedule the headlines and descriptions to run at certain times or stick them on specific positions.
-
Search Bing & Google At Same Time With Microsoft Edge
Did you know that you can search both Bing and Google (or other search engines) at the same time using the Microsoft Edge browser? Well, you can.
-
Google Tests 5 Product Results Instead Of 4 In Shopping Grid
Google is testing showing one more product in the product grid layout. Google is testing showing five products across, instead of four products across.
-
Google Knowledge Panel Timeline Interface
Google has this timeline view for some knowledge panels in the mobile search interface. It seems related to the notable moments card we saw years ago, but this is in a timeline view.
-
Google Office Slide Rules
We have shared numerous photos of Google slides over the years, but here is a view of some of the posted rules of using the slide, this is in addition to the electric static shock warning.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Enjoy your friday with this #SEO game I made! Been in the works for 2 years. I hope you like it, and btw: it was @JohnMu's idea to highlight some ppl from the community :-) Maybe you're in it. 1way to find out. (hope I didn't make, Jan Caerels on X
- Our Client Is Showing Up In Google Local Services Ads For General Lawyer Searches And We DO NOT Have That Option Selected In The Account! The search was "Lawyer Near Me" And Our Client Showed In The Local Business Finder Map In, Anthony Higman on X
- Our team is releasing Copilot Pro today which includes Open AI's GPT-4 Turbo and Dalle3 with dual guidance and landscape mode. It doesn't have the 30-turn limit, enables creating Copilot GPTs, and is twice as fast as regular Copilot. More details here, Jordi Ribas on X
- Pmax Budget Pacing Insights now rolled out to more accounts! With Budget pacing insights you can analyze monthly budget utilisation & performance forecasts., Thomas Eccel on X
- To be fair, as someone who drops in from time to time, I don't find it worse than before. SEO groups always attract a wide variety of folks - lots of new people, some experience, John Mueller on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Microsoft launches Copilot Pro for $20 per month per user
- Lawsuit: Meta placed ads next to content sexualizing minors
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- YouTube rolls out new Shorts editing tools
- Google Ads support is at an ‘all-time low’ – we asked Google why
- Google Business Profile performance insights: What you need to know
- 9 strategies for removing negative content from the web
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Consent Mode V2 For Google Tags, Simo Ahava's blog
Industry & Business
- Google layoffs expected in Tel Aviv and Haifa, Globes
- Briefing: Microsoft Passes Apple to Become Most Valuable Company, The Information
Links & Content Marketing
- How to Get Backlinks for Your Website, Koozai
- Leverage the OKR Framework to Create a Dynamic Content Calendar in 2024, Moz
- Build This New Framework for Agile Content Ops in Talent-Starved Times, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Maps now supports Bluetooth beacons in tunnels, 9to5Google
- The Google Guarantee-LSA Scam in Home Services: A Marketer's Insight, Near Media
- Google Maps for Android debuts new Bluetooth navigation feature, Android Police
Mobile & Voice
- App Store to Be 'Split in Two' Ahead of EU iPhone Sideloading Deadline, MacRumors
- Apple readies Apple Watch Series 9 ban workaround by disabling blood oxygen functionality, 9to5Mac
- Apple Vision Pro storage cabinets appear at Apple Stores, AppleInsider
- The incredible shrinking podcast industry, Semafor
- Vision Pro has Mac mini's M2 processor, says Gurman, AppleInsider
- What will Google's Apple Vision Pro support look like?, 9to5Google
- Apple iPhone global market share reaches top spot in 2023, AppleInsider
SEO
- SEO And The Taxonomy Of Topics, Search Engine Journal
- Effective SEO Management Structures For Multilingual And Multinational Websites, Search Engine Journal
- How I Made $480,000 Through Web Development and Returned to SEO, HackerNoon
PPC
- Google’s war on adblockers may have broken YouTube for Microsoft Edge users, TechRadar
- Here’s what The Trade Desk actually thinks about Google’s Privacy Sandbox, Digiday
- How to Set Up a New Google Merchant Center Next Account - Merchant Center Mastery Video, ZATO Marketing
- Performance Max Vs. Search: A Non-Scientific Look on How Efficiency Compares, Search Engine Journal
Search Features
- 5 Research-Backed SGE Insights All SEOs Should Know, seoClarity
- Artisans bring AI tools to the workbench, Financial Times (Sub)
- Google’s SGE vs Regular SERPs: Real Estate Research Study, seoClarity
Other Search
- 20% of large Russian companies already use generative artificial intelligence, Yandex
- OpenAI Quietly Deletes Ban on Using ChatGPT for “Military and Warfare”, The Intercept
- How fashion brand MSGM used Pixel’s AI features in its latest collection, Google Blog
- ChatGPT’s FarmVille Moment, The Atlantic
- Can you trust Dr Google to diagnose your skin condition?, The Spinoff
- How OpenAI is approaching 2024 worldwide elections, OpenAI
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.