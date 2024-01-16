Daily Search Forum Recap: January 16, 2024

Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There is this influx of 404 errors in Google Search Console because of some /1000 URL spam that is impacting everyone, Google says don't worry about it. Microsoft launched Copilot Pro for $20 per month, but Bing is unchanged. Google Ads is testing campaign level headlines and descriptions. Google is testing five, instead of four, products across in the product grid. Did you see the timeline feature in the Google knowledge panel? You can search Bing and Google at the same time in Microsoft Edge.

