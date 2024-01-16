Google Knowledge Panel Timeline Interface

Jan 16, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Google

Woman Whiteboard Google Logo

Google has this timeline view for some knowledge panels in the mobile search interface. It seems related to the notable moments card knowledge panel feature we saw years ago, but this is in a timeline view.

This timeline view seems to only work on mobile, for me, and Shameem Adhikarath shared a video of this on X. I was able to replicate this, so here is a screenshot:

Google Knowledge Panel Timeline

Here is his video:

This seems live for me, so I am not sure if this is new or not.

Forum discussion at X.

 

