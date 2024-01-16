Google Knowledge Panel Timeline

Google has this timeline view for some knowledge panels in the mobile search interface. It seems related to the notable moments card knowledge panel feature we saw years ago, but this is in a timeline view.

This timeline view seems to only work on mobile, for me, and Shameem Adhikarath shared a video of this on X. I was able to replicate this, so here is a screenshot:

Here is his video:

In this second video, you can observe that all social posts are grouped together. Once you click on it, it will display all recent posts from popular social media platforms.



cc: @rustybrick @glenngabe pic.twitter.com/W5c1Sv1vvc — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) January 10, 2024

This seems live for me, so I am not sure if this is new or not.

