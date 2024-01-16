Google Ads Gains New Campaign Level Headlines & Descriptions Options

Jan 16, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Woman Agency Working Computer Google Logo

Google Ads is either beta testing or slowly releasing a feature to let you add three campaign-level headlines and two campaign-level descriptions. You can also schedule the headlines and descriptions to run at certain times or stick them on specific positions.

This was spotted by Boris Beceric who posted about it on LinkedIn - he wrote that this is "This is one of the best new Google Ads features" and it is "not talked about nearly enough."

He explained that what if "you need to update your ad copy during special periods." You can use this to "enter campaign level headlines and descriptions." Then you can "can now associate up to 3 campaign level headlines and 2 descriptions. Additionally, you can schedule them to run at certain times. You can also pin them to specific positions," he added.

Here is how to see this option, under the "new" section - some are seeing it labeled as "BETA" and some are not seeing it:

Google Ads Headlines Descriptions New

Then here is the headline setting:

Google Ads Headline Multiples

Here are the steps to do this according to Boris:

  • click the campaigns icon
  • click the assets drop down in the section menu
  • click assets
  • select the “associations” table view
  • click the filter icon filter, then select all asset types or headlines or descriptions
  • click the + button
  • select the campaigns to apply the headline or descriptions to
  • add a headline or description in the text box
  • option: to the right of any headline or description you wish to pin, click the pin icon pin, then choose the position you’d like to pin that headline or description to
  • option: click “advanced options” to enter scheduling details
  • start date: if you select the start date as “none”, the schedule will start at the current date
  • end date:If you select the end date as “none”, the schedule will continue indefinitely
  • click save
Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Web &amp; Local Updates, Quality Changes Coming, FAQ/How-To Rich Results, Perfect SEO &amp; Authors - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Bing Search

Bing Unchanged Despite Copilot Pro Paid Release

Jan 16, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Gains New Campaign Level Headlines & Descriptions Options

Jan 16, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests 5 Product Results Instead Of 4 In Shopping Grid

Jan 16, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Knowledge Panel Timeline Interface

Jan 16, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 15, 2024

Jan 15, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Changing WWW to Non-WWW Doesn't Change Much (For Ranking)

Jan 15, 2024 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Google Tests 5 Product Results Instead Of 4 In Shopping Grid
Next Story: Bing Unchanged Despite Copilot Pro Paid Release

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.