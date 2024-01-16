Search Bing & Google At Same Time With Microsoft Edge

Jan 16, 2024 - 8:01 am 1 by
Filed Under Other Search Engines

Bing Vs Google Fight

Did you know that you can search both Bing and Google (or other search engines) at the same time using the Microsoft Edge browser? Well, you can.

Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft pointed this out on X and wrote, "In Edge, you can search in two engines simultaneously: if Bing is your default and you click on the Search icon, you'll see, say, Google results (and vice versa)." He also said the results "will stay in sync and refresh with the new query."

He showed this in action with this query:

Edge Search Two Search Engines

Now this is cool, reminds me of when I did The Search Engine Relevancy Challenge - where I pinned four search engines side by side to do a blind test. That was in 2005, so there are many parts that do not load.

Have you tried this? Do you like it?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Web &amp; Local Updates, Quality Changes Coming, FAQ/How-To Rich Results, Perfect SEO &amp; Authors - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 16, 2024

Jan 16, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Other Search Engines

Search Bing & Google At Same Time With Microsoft Edge

Jan 16, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console 404 Error Report For /1000 URLs Spike

Jan 16, 2024 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

Bing Unchanged Despite Copilot Pro Paid Release

Jan 16, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Gains New Campaign Level Headlines & Descriptions Options

Jan 16, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests 5 Product Results Instead Of 4 In Shopping Grid

Jan 16, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Search Console 404 Error Report For /1000 URLs Spike
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: January 16, 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.