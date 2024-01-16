Did you know that you can search both Bing and Google (or other search engines) at the same time using the Microsoft Edge browser? Well, you can.

Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft pointed this out on X and wrote, "In Edge, you can search in two engines simultaneously: if Bing is your default and you click on the Search icon, you'll see, say, Google results (and vice versa)." He also said the results "will stay in sync and refresh with the new query."

He showed this in action with this query:

Now this is cool, reminds me of when I did The Search Engine Relevancy Challenge - where I pinned four search engines side by side to do a blind test. That was in 2005, so there are many parts that do not load.

Have you tried this? Do you like it?

In Edge, you can search in two engines simultaneously: if Bing is your default and you click on the Search icon, you'll see, say, Google results (and vice versa). It will stay in sync and refresh with the new query. Have you ever tried it? Is this useful? Asking for a friend :-) pic.twitter.com/p016dF8Wc1 — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) January 13, 2024

Forum discussion at X.