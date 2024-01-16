Bing Unchanged Despite Copilot Pro Paid Release

Microsoft released Copilot Pro, a premium paid version of its Copilot service, formerly known as Bing Chat. But that doesn't mean Bing Search or Bing Chat is getting worse, Bing will stay the same, said Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft.

Mikhail Parakhin said on X, "Bing doesn’t change" with this release. It is just that "Copilot Pro goes beyond, with faster speed, even better DALL-E, no turn limit, etc," he added.

As I reported on Search Engine Land, Microsoft now has a "paid version that costs $20 per month per user." This brings "a new premium subscription for individuals that provides a higher tier of service for AI capabilities, brings Copilot AI capabilities to Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers, and new capabilities, such as the ability to create Copilot GPTs," Microsoft announced.

Here is Mikhail's post:

Here is the video promo of this release:

There is a lot more coverage on Techmeme but here is a list of the feature improvements with Copilot Pro:

  • A single AI experience that runs across your devices, understanding your context on the web, on your PC, across your apps and soon on your phone to bring the right skills to you when you need them.
  • Access to Copilot in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote on PC, Mac, and iPad for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers. Priority access to the very latest models, including the new OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo. With Copilot Pro you’ll have access to GPT-4 Turbo during peak times for faster performance and, coming soon, the ability to toggle between models to optimize your experience how you choose, Microsoft explained.
  • Enhanced AI image creation with Image Creator from Designer (formerly Bing Image Creator) – ensuring it’s faster with 100 boosts per day while bringing you more detailed image quality as well as landscape image format.
  • The ability to build your own Copilot GPT – a customized Copilot tailored for a specific topic.

Will you pay for Copilot Pro?

Forum discussion at X.

 

