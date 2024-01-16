Google is testing showing one more product in the search product grid layout. Google is testing showing five products across, instead of four products across.

This test was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted this example on X:

Khushal also posted a before and after:

🧵



here is what we normally see pic.twitter.com/LLe8kjMrAy — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) January 16, 2024

more example with test pic.twitter.com/qRVPhvzQn1 — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) January 16, 2024

