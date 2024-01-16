Google Tests 5 Product Results Instead Of 4 In Shopping Grid

Jan 16, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Woman Mall Google Logo

Google is testing showing one more product in the search product grid layout. Google is testing showing five products across, instead of four products across.

This test was spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted this example on X:

Google Five Product Grid

Khushal also posted a before and after:

Forum discussion at X.

 

