Microsoft is showing ads in Copilot responses to some users powered by Microsoft Advertising. I don't think this is new, I see some examples of this from earlier this year, but this is the first time I am covering it.

We know Microsoft shows ads in Bing AI Overviews / Copilot Search as well, so Microsoft is not shy about showing ads in AI responses.

Anandu S shared this with me on X, a screenshot of a Copilot response with ads but I was not able to replicate this after trying a dozen or so queries. Here is his screenshot:

Google has been busy showing more ads in AI Mode and new multiturn ads in AI Mode and expanding ads in AI Mode to more regions after monetization issues around ads in AI Mode. But Google said twice they have no plans for ads in Gemini.

Do you see ads in Microsoft Copilot?

Forum discussion at X.

Update: As I thought, this is new not. Navah Hopkins from Microsoft confirmed, "Ads have been serving in Copilot since 2024."