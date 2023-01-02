Google: Page Numbers In Titles Of Paginated Pages Does Not Help With SEO

Alan Kent from Google in the latest Google SEO office hours, said that putting page numbers in your title tags for your paginated pages does not help much with SEO. He said, "including the page number in your information about a page will have little effect."

This question came up at the 12:12 mark where Bill asked, "how important are unique page titles for e-commerce category product listing page pagination? Would it be helpful to include the page number in the title?"

Alan Kent from Google responded, "There is a good chance that including the page number in your information about a page will have little effect. I would include the page number if you think it's gonna help users understand the context of a page. I would not include it on the assumption it'll help with ranking or increasing the likelihood of the page being indexed."

Here is the video embed:

What do you all do with your page titles for your paginated pages? I suspect most may use page X - category name Y?

Forum discussion at Twitter.