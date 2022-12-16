Google Discover Ads Replaced "Ad" Label With "Sponsored" Label

A couple of months ago, Google switched the search ads label from "Ads" to "Sponsored." Now, Greg Finn noticed that the ads in the Google Discover feed and Google Discovery Ads label also changed from "Ads" to "Sponsored."

Also, the logo near the ad is an eye-catcher...

He posted on Twitter saying, "Spotted: Change in Discovery Ads format in Google Discover Feed. Use of "Sponsored" label instead of "Ad". Biggest tweak? Logo is now next to the brand ... just like organic content."

Here is the new sponsored label side by side with the old (click to enlarge):

