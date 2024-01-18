Google Tests Search Result Snippet Product Listings & Local Images

Jan 18, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Woman Mall Shopping Google Logo

We have seen Google show product images in snippets in many variations over the years. Now Google is at it again but not just with products but also local listings. The weird thing is that these listings go to product listing pages and not the products themselves.

This new version looks somewhat different and I am told it links to product listing pages, not the product itself.

Here are screenshots from Malte Landwehr on X and Brodie Clark on X:

Google Product Snippet Images Limited

Google Product Snippet Images Limited2

Brodie said, "Google is now testing out a new format for multi-image thumbnails that provide links directly to products. I've seen a similar format tested for sites like Pinterest & Restaurant-related results, but never for eCommerce."

Similar to this style, Alexander Außermayr posted on LinkedIn what appears to be a local listing that looks like this too:

Google Snippet Images Restaurant

Alexander wrote, "It shows an organic search result without a meta description, but with several image/title teasers. The teasers remind me a bit of sitelinks, as they link to subpages of the category "New restaurants in Salzburg"."

Both look very familiar but I told there actions are different. I do wonder if this is part of the European changes to the SERPs that we are expecting. I cannot replicate any of these in New York.

Forum discussion at X and X and LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Web &amp; Local Updates, Quality Changes Coming, FAQ/How-To Rich Results, Perfect SEO &amp; Authors - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Circle To Search & Upgraded AI-Powered Multisearch

Jan 18, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Tests Search Result Snippet Product Listings & Local Images

Jan 18, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Report: Bing Gained Less Than 1% Market Share Since Adding Bing Chat

Jan 18, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search To Show More Third-Party Comparison Websites In Europe

Jan 18, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 17, 2024

Jan 17, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google

Is Google Search Is Getting Worse? German Study Published Says Kinda

Jan 17, 2024 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: Report: Bing Gained Less Than 1% Market Share Since Adding Bing Chat
Next Story: Google Circle To Search & Upgraded AI-Powered Multisearch

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.