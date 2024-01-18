We have seen Google show product images in snippets in many variations over the years. Now Google is at it again but not just with products but also local listings. The weird thing is that these listings go to product listing pages and not the products themselves.

This new version looks somewhat different and I am told it links to product listing pages, not the product itself.

Here are screenshots from Malte Landwehr on X and Brodie Clark on X:

Brodie said, "Google is now testing out a new format for multi-image thumbnails that provide links directly to products. I've seen a similar format tested for sites like Pinterest & Restaurant-related results, but never for eCommerce."

Similar to this style, Alexander Außermayr posted on LinkedIn what appears to be a local listing that looks like this too:

Alexander wrote, "It shows an organic search result without a meta description, but with several image/title teasers. The teasers remind me a bit of sitelinks, as they link to subpages of the category "New restaurants in Salzburg"."

Both look very familiar but I told there actions are different. I do wonder if this is part of the European changes to the SERPs that we are expecting. I cannot replicate any of these in New York.

Forum discussion at X and X and LinkedIn.