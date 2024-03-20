For the past several months Google Image search has been showing a notice for some meme related queries. The notice reads, "Memes about groups of people might be disturbing or hurtful." It comes up for many queries and again is not new, it has been around for several months.

Here is an example:

I think now people are noticing because I think Elon posted something about it but there has been a Reddit thread about this for six months with many examples.

Here is an old post on X about it:

“Memes about groups of people might be disturbing or hurtful” 🫢 pic.twitter.com/iPQDsG3sTK — Bree Conklin (@obrewan) November 27, 2023

Here is another:

Another:

Search & Gemini team in competition to create negative PR for Google 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/9yB74SZkXq — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) March 17, 2024

Forum discussion at Reddit.