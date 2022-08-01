Google Perspectives Search Results

Google seems to be testing a new search box and feature titled "perspectives." Perspectives seem to give searchers answers to a more broad and maybe philosophical type of query.
This was spotted by Bill Neto on Twitter and I was able to replicate this myself in one mobile browser. Here is what it looks like for a query on [why contribute to Wikipedia].
Normally this would generate a simple featured snippet but like this:
This kind of reminds me of the from the web box actually.
What do you think of this?
Update: Here it is without the label:
Interesting! I was able to trigger but without the “perspectives” label. pic.twitter.com/BWlOr7BT3c— Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) August 1, 2022