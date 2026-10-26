Daily Search Forum Recap: October 26, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We saw more Google Search ranking volatility over the weekend. Over 80% of searches now contain Google AI Overviews. Google Discover is testing disabling clicks. Google Ads launched a new help document on AI-generated review summaries. Google Ads 1-click AI Max experiments. ChatGPT Ads has a new learn more link that may be served by Amazon DSP.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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