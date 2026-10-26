Daily Search Forum Recap: October 26, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We saw more Google Search ranking volatility over the weekend. Over 80% of searches now contain Google AI Overviews. Google Discover is testing disabling clicks. Google Ads launched a new help document on AI-generated review summaries. Google Ads 1-click AI Max experiments. ChatGPT Ads has a new learn more link that may be served by Amazon DSP.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Search Ranking Volatility Gets Heated October 24th
This past Saturday, October 24th, we saw some significant ranking volatility captured by many of the third-party Google tracking tools. There was also some heavy chatter within the SEO industry about ranking movement and Google traffic changes over the past couple of days. The two together make me believe that there was some Google Search ranking adjustment released Friday and into Saturday.
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Over 80% Of Google Searches Have AI Overviews & Growing
AI Overviews now show up for over 80% of Google Searches, that is up from 50% in June of last year and about 15% from the year before that. This is from recent data from Semrush, SE Ranking, and seoClarity.
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Google Ads AI-Generated Review Summaries Help Doc
Google has published a new help document named About Review summaries that explains that "review summaries on Search are AI-powered summaries of online reviews that appear directly as part of your Search ads." We have seen AI-generated summaries for sponsored results in Google for some time now, and now there is a help document on it.
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ChatGPT Ads With Learn More Arrow Link; Some Served Through Amazon DSP
OpenAI seems to be rolling out a new ad format for some ChatGPT Ad units that have a Learn more link, that is dotted and underlined, and also with an arrow going upwards. And in some cases, ChatGPT Ads seem to be served with Amazon DSP.
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Google Discover Tests Disabling Clicks In Sources Section
Google is reportedly testing disabling the ability to click on the sources button in the Google Discover card of articles. Normally, when you click on the sources, it will open up a new screen with all the source articles and links to them.
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Google Ads 1-Click AI Max Experiment Recommendation
Google Ads updated its frequently asked questions page for AI Max search campaigns with a section on 1-click AI Max experiments. Google wrote in the document, "If your account is eligible, you may find a 1-click experiment recommendation on your Recommendations page."
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Googler Baseball Card
Here is a photo of a custom Google baseball card. It says Google SFO Team and at the bottom it says field day all-star Google SFO field day at Oracle Park / October 15, 2026.
Other Great Search Threads:
- A post on how we've been securing our frontier model training environment. We've been building tools around our frontier cyber models, which have secured us far beyond what we could have unassisted and should generalize as key to how defenders secure themselves going forward., Greg Brockman on X
- Merchants Center video bug has been fixed now, Citizen Zoo on X
- Tracked this live this morning: the AI Overview just fused inside the hotel KP, Ben Fisher on LinkedIn
- Google and ChatGPT Audience Overlap | September 2026 → 14.1% of primary Google visitors also visited ChatGPT. → 93.7% of primary ChatGPT visitors also visited Google., Similarweb on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Rémi Kerhoas’ shares how a PPC mistake went unnoticed for three months
- Google Ads expands Smart Bidding Exploration to Performance Max and Shopping campaigns
- Google launches Display & Video 360 API v5 in public beta
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- When should ecommerce filters become indexable pages?
- Category vs. product pages: Which does Google favor?
- Your CRM might be your most underrated keyword research tool
- How to write listicles that earn trust and help readers decide
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Securing our frontier model training environment, OpenAI
- 5 creative projects built with Gemini 4 Argon, Google Blog
- OpenAI makes its Jev competitor widely available as decision model competition heats up, TechCrunch
- Accurate Facts Can Still Produce a False AI Answer, and Courts Are Starting to Hold the Platform Responsible, Duane Forrester Decodes
- No Signs of AI Payoff Outside the Tech Sector, The Daily Spark
- Knowledge Catalog: self-learning context enrichment for AI agents, Google Cloud Blog
- AI answer engines often bypass local news outlets, Press Gazette
Industry & Business
- Global PC Shipments Plunge 21% in Q3 2026; Q4 Decline to Deepen to 27%, Counterpoint
- AI Spending Fears Threaten to Swamp Big Tech’s Strong Earnings, Bloomberg
- Owners of Elvis Presley’s Music Sue Anthropic for Copyright Infringement, New York Times
Links & Content Marketing
- AI Content Marketing: How to Stand Out From AI Slop, Los Angeles Times
- AI for content marketing: What it is and how it works, Hostinger
Local & Maps
- I've used Google Maps for years, but these 6 features make me wonder what else I've missed, XDA Developers
- Trump says he asked Google CEO to rename Atlantic Ocean on Maps, The Guardian
PPC
- Budget-limited campaigns after August 17: the ROAS data - smec, Smarter Ecommerce
- Display Expansion Moves to Channel Prioritization in February 2027, PPC News Feed
- How to connect your favorite AI assistant to Google Ads (with Optmyzr MCP), Optmyzr
- Your Gmail and Photos could now fuel Google's personalized ads, Android Authority
- Here’s Why ChatGPT Is Now an Ecommerce Ad Channel Worth Taking Seriously, JXT Group
- Google Ads Introduces Centralized Policy Issue Tracking, PPC News Feed
- Demand Gen Creative Guidelines Enhance Engagement, PPC News Feed
- Demand Gen Cost Adjustment Timeframe Updated, PPC News Feed
- Microsoft Advertising Launches Redesigned Website, PPC News Feed
Search Features
- AI Overviews Appear on 82.5% of US Brand Searches [Study], SE Ranking
- Google tests new tab menu design in AI Mode, Search Engine Watch
SEO
- AI search strategy: 4 layers of brand visibility, Semrush
- Technical SEO in the AI Search Era in 2026, SEOFOMO Survey
- Why Isn’t My New Website On Google When The Designer Said It Was SEO Friendly?, Nikki Pilkington
- Google’s AI search changes upended online publishing, The Verge
Feedback:
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