Daily Search Forum Recap: October 26, 2026

Oct 26, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We saw more Google Search ranking volatility over the weekend. Over 80% of searches now contain Google AI Overviews. Google Discover is testing disabling clicks. Google Ads launched a new help document on AI-generated review summaries. Google Ads 1-click AI Max experiments. ChatGPT Ads has a new learn more link that may be served by Amazon DSP.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Gets Heated October 24th
    This past Saturday, October 24th, we saw some significant ranking volatility captured by many of the third-party Google tracking tools. There was also some heavy chatter within the SEO industry about ranking movement and Google traffic changes over the past couple of days. The two together make me believe that there was some Google Search ranking adjustment released Friday and into Saturday.
  • Over 80% Of Google Searches Have AI Overviews & Growing
    AI Overviews now show up for over 80% of Google Searches, that is up from 50% in June of last year and about 15% from the year before that. This is from recent data from Semrush, SE Ranking, and seoClarity.
  • Google Ads AI-Generated Review Summaries Help Doc
    Google has published a new help document named About Review summaries that explains that "review summaries on Search are AI-powered summaries of online reviews that appear directly as part of your Search ads." We have seen AI-generated summaries for sponsored results in Google for some time now, and now there is a help document on it.
  • ChatGPT Ads With Learn More Arrow Link; Some Served Through Amazon DSP
    OpenAI seems to be rolling out a new ad format for some ChatGPT Ad units that have a Learn more link, that is dotted and underlined, and also with an arrow going upwards. And in some cases, ChatGPT Ads seem to be served with Amazon DSP.
  • Google Discover Tests Disabling Clicks In Sources Section
    Google is reportedly testing disabling the ability to click on the sources button in the Google Discover card of articles. Normally, when you click on the sources, it will open up a new screen with all the source articles and links to them.
  • Google Ads 1-Click AI Max Experiment Recommendation
    Google Ads updated its frequently asked questions page for AI Max search campaigns with a section on 1-click AI Max experiments. Google wrote in the document, "If your account is eligible, you may find a 1-click experiment recommendation on your Recommendations page."
  • Googler Baseball Card
    Here is a photo of a custom Google baseball card. It says Google SFO Team and at the bottom it says field day all-star Google SFO field day at Oracle Park / October 15, 2026.

Other Great Search Threads:

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Daily Search Forum Recap: October 26, 2026

Oct 26, 2026 - 10:00 am
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Over 80% Of Google Searches Have AI Overviews & Growing

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