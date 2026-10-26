ChatGPT Ads With Learn More Arrow Link; Some Served Through Amazon DSP

Oct 26, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under ChatGPT Ads

Chatgpt Floating Chat Boxes

OpenAI seems to be rolling out a new ad format for some ChatGPT Ad units that have a Learn more link, that is dotted and underlined, and also with an arrow going upwards. And in some cases, ChatGPT Ads seem to be served with Amazon DSP.

The new design for the ChatGPT ad units were spotted by Bordie Clark who posted screenshots on X and on SERP Alert, he said "ChatGPT is now experimenting with a new ad format that features a learn more link with an arrow within text-based ads. Within this new ad format, the 'learn more' text also features a dotted underline."

Here is a screenshot that I see myself:

Chatgpt Ads Learn More Link

The Learn more link does not show on all ads...

Juozas Kaziukėnas posted on LinkedIn that some of these ChatGPT Ads are "served by Amazon DSP." He said he sees this "because the click target URL goes through Amazon's click-tracking server."

Here is his screenshot showing the link:

Chatgpt Ads Amazon Dsp

He added, "There is barely any detail on how this integration works - and I've not seen any other advertisers use it yet - but I think it is clear that Amazon is not going to be running Amazon ad formats inside of ChatGPT. Advertisers will buy ads through DSP (including feed-based ads?) and DSP will do targeting (most likely?) but creative control is the same as regular ChatGPT ads."

Super interesting...

Forum discussion at X and LinkedIn.

 

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