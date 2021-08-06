Sparse Looking Google Maps Local Pack With Just Directions Icon

Aug 6, 2021 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google's local pack user interface and design tests have been a bit whacky over the past several days. Google is now showing a super sparse looking local pack for bus rental types of queries. Google is just showing the directions button, there is no review stars, and no website icons, no ABC label - just not much there.

This was via Local Search Forum and I can replicate it for queries related to [bus rental] variations. Here is my screenshot (click to enlarge):

Compare that to a car rental type of query:

Google has been busy testing local pack UI designs including placing the map on the right and no map at all.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum.

