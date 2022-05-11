Google Tests New Ad Format With Swipeable Images Carousel

Google seems to be testing a new search ad format that has really large images that you can swipe through and learn more about. The ads, when clicked on, expand to show you a large image, with the name of the product, the price, ratings/reviews and a "show now" button.

Here is a GIF of it in action, as spotted by Saad AK on Twitter:

This looks like a new format Google Ads is testing. I tried to replicate but it is not coming up for me. I suspect Google is testing this right now - but will Google launch it, that is another question. We all know Google is always testing new user interfaces in Google Search, including the search ads.

This is super visual and seems to go along well with the more visual square formats Google has been rolling out in organic search.

Forum discussion at Twitter.