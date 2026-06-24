Daily Search Forum Recap: June 24, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads is testing new labels on sponsored results named Strongest match and Strong match. Google Ads will soon allow some final URLs to redirect to a different domain name. Google Local Services Ads added more details to broad search in its help documents. Google Merchant Center explains how to remove and prevent Found by Google products from going in your feed. Google Ads gains new columns for unique search categories with clicks, conversions and impressions. Google Ads is rolling out a new section under the Conversions section labeled "Shop diagnostics." Google is making a change to how it reports on the Multiplex ads units.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Improved Measurement of Server-to-Server Conversions, PPC News Feed

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

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