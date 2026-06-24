Google added a lot more detail to a Google help document on using broad search for Local Services Ads. Google added a section on the setting, how to disable broad search, how to view leads from broad search, some nuances and how to target multiple verticals.

The document that was updated is over here and the new section starts from the header - Use the "broad search" setting - and then goes down. Here is what was added:

Use the "broad search" setting

Local Services Ads automatically opts advertisers into their industry’s general category. This means that advertisers can choose to serve for category search queries, such as, “plumber near me” or “dentist near me” without the search query including a specific service type. Advertisers can choose to opt-out of these search queries.

Disable broad search

In your Local Services Ads lead inbox, click the menu icon in the top left. Select Profile & budget from the menu. On the "Settings" card, uncheck the "broad search" to disable the setting.

Disabling broad search may result in a decrease in leads as your ads will no longer serve for category search queries, such as, “plumber near me” or “dentist near me.” Disabling leads may be appropriate if you wish to receive leads only from customers searching for specific types of services, such as "sink installation" or "shower repair."

View your leads from broad search

You can view your leads from broad search in your lead inbox.

In your Local Services Ads lead inbox, click the menu icon in the top left. Select Leads. In the leads table, use the “All search intents” and select Category. In the "Job Type" column the when the value is “ - ” this will indicate a Broad Category lead.

You can also filter Total lead spend and Charged leads by “Category” or “Direct Business.”

Click the menu at the top. Select Reports. On the “Total lead spend” and “Charged leads” cards found at the top of the page, filter by “Category,” or “Direct Business.”

Nuances for Lawyers and Food & Beverage

Opting out of broad search for legal industries means your ads will not serve on general queries for the areas of law you selected during onboard (for example, “personal injury law”, “immigration law”). Disabling broad search will stop you from serving in response to “general law” ”queries (i.e., queries that don’t mention a specific practice area, such as, “lawyer near me”). To opt out of “general law” queries navigate to the “Profile & Budget” page and click Job Type . Click the toggle button next to “Appear in general law searches” to off.

For Food & Beverage, disabling broad search will stop your ad from serving on generic restaurant queries (for example, “restaurants near me,” "dessert near me”). This will not opt you out of “food near me” queries. “Profile & Budget” page and click Job Type. Click the toggle button next to “Appear in general food and beverage searches” to off.



If you're targeting multiple verticals

If you are promoting services across multiple industries with your Local Services Ads account and you decide to disable broad search, the change will apply for all industries. For example, if your Local Services Ads account promotes plumbing and HVAC services, disabling broad search will stop your ad from appearing on general category searches for both industries (for example, “plumber near me,” “HVAC near me”).

Google also added to the Direct business search document - these two lines:

You can't target another brand's search queries through Local Services Ads campaigns. However, you can target branded queries through Search and Performance Max campaigns.

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