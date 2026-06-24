Google Merchant Center: How To Remove Found By Google Products

Jun 24, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Product Widget Shelf

Google published new ways to remove and prevent Google Merchant Center from showing products "Found by Google" in your product feed. This is when Google finds products on your site by crawling your site, not through your feed.

Google said you can do one of the two things:

(1) Use an attribute rule to set the Pause [pause] attribute to all for the products you want to hide. After 14 days, these products will be automatically archived.

(2) To prevent unwanted products from being crawled in the first place, it is recommended to use the data-nosnippet [data-nosnippet] HTML attribute on your website.

Google added the details to this help document under the "Controlling "Found by Google" products" section.

Here is a screenshot of the new section in the help document:

Found By Google Products Removal Text

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