Daily Search Forum Recap: April 23, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says it has taken some action on Parasite SEO. Google said you can ignore link spam especially to 404 pages. Mikhail Parakhin finally broke his silence Mustafa Suleyman. Crawl budget goes across all of Googlebot user agents. Google Business Profiles has a new menu source option. I am offline Tuesday and Wednesday for Passover, so this was pre-written and scheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Ignore Link Spam Especially To 404 Pages
    I am not sure how many times Google has said that you do not need to disavow spammy links, that you can ignore link spam attacks and that links pointing to pages that 404/410 are links that do not count - but John Mueller from Google said it again.
  • Google: We Have Taken Action On Some Parasite SEO In Recent Update
    Gary Illyes from Google said on stage at the SERP conference last week that Google has taken steps to combat what some of us call parasite SEO in the most recent Google algorithm update. He was quoted as saying, "We have already done stuff against Parasite SEO; the recent update is the proof."
  • Mikhail Parakhin Breaks Silence On Mustafa Suleyman Of Microsoft (Kinda...)
    As you may remember, Mustafa Suleyman became the CEO of AI at Microsoft and then shortly after we heard that Mikhail Parakhin stepped down as the head of Bing Search and Microsoft Advertising. Since then, Mikhail Parakhin has been very quiet on X, but he did post one response this week on Mustafa Suleyman.
  • Google: Crawl Budget Goes Across All Googlebot Crawling, Not Just Web Search
    When it comes to crawl budget and Google not crawling your site too much or too little, Google takes into account all Googlebot activity across all verticals. So that includes crawling for web search, Merchant Center, ads, and all the various crawling activities.
  • Google Business Profiles Gains Select Preferred Menu Source
    Google Business Profiles now lets you select your preferred menu source. You have three options for your restaurant: create or copy a menu, copy from a website, or pick a third-party platform to take the menu from.
  • Google Branded Crowd Control Posts
    Here is an old photo from outside of the Google office in Paris of Google branded crowd control posts and a welcome sign. Nothing like Google trying to control crowds...
  • Programming Note: Offline For Passover
    This is a programming note that I will be completely offline for the Passover holiday. Passover is on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 23rd and 24th and then again the following week on April 29th and 30th. Any stories published here will be scheduled and written beforehand and not posted live.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

 

