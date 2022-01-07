Google: Ignore Toxic Links, Some Tools Make The Wrong Assumptions

Google's John Mueller said it again, when it comes to "toxic links" you can ignore them. If you are losing sleep at night over them and it makes you sleep better, you can disavow the links - but you don't have to - John Mueller said just ignore them and move on.

I am not sure which tool this specific report is from, many tools now show toxic or bad links but John said ignore these tools. He said "Some tools make assumptions about Google that just aren't correct."

Here is the tweet:

You should just ignore that. Some tools make assumptions about Google that just aren't correct. — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) January 6, 2022

John said before Google does not have a concept of a toxic domain and said most sites don't have toxic links (so some do?).

He goes on to say that if you really want to, you can disavow them:

Did you buy links, and can't clean them up? Disavow them. We don't have a notion of "toxic" links. — 🐄 John 🐄 (@JohnMu) January 6, 2022

When tools tell you that you have toxic or worrisome links, do you disavow them?

Forum discussion at Twitter.