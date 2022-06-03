Google's John Mueller: It's Easier To Stop Buying Links Than Maintaining Your Disavow File

Google's John Mueller has one of his good one liners again. An SEO named Sara Taher asked him for his "thoughts on people updating the disavow file everyday?" John responded "It would be easier to stop buying links /shrug."

Here is this conversation on Twitter:

It would be easier to stop buying links /shrug — 🐝 johnmu.xml (personal) 🐝 (@JohnMu) May 27, 2022

Yep, the disavow file, to me, does seem like a lot of busy work at this point. Of course, if your links keep you up at night, sure, use the disavow file to help you sleep. But if you are not buying links or doing things against Google's guidelines with links, do you really need to worry that much? Some might say yes, I say no.

I suspect a number of you do worry but that is okay. It is good to be OCD about your profession.

Forum discussion at Twitter.