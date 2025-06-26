Google is now showing price tracking widgets at the top of the feed. We've seen products with price tracking markup notifications within the feed but these widget styles may be new.

This one was spotted by Damien who posted some screenshots of this on X - here is one of those screenshots, you can see the New Balance sneakers being marked down here:

When you click through, it gives you more detail:

Here are more screenshots:

Another example of Google shopping Price tracking in Google Discover widget@rustybrick https://t.co/bs5Y0139Xw pic.twitter.com/YXjCwr48qV — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) June 24, 2025

Forum discussion at X.