Google is now showing price tracking widgets at the top of the feed. We've seen products with price tracking markup notifications within the feed but these widget styles may be new.

This one was spotted by Damien who posted some screenshots of this on X - here is one of those screenshots, you can see the New Balance sneakers being marked down here:

Google Discover Shopping Widget Carousel

When you click through, it gives you more detail:

Google Discover Shopping

Here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion at X.

 

